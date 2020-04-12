Wifi Hotspot to 2022

WiFi Hotspot market is accounted for $1.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2015 to 2022. The factors that are favoring the market growth include investment in smart city projects, remote mobile workers, adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots by the retail, hospitality & education sectors and deployment in transportation hubs.

“Homespot” public Wi-Fi is expected to witness high growth rising to more than 300 million in 2018 and taking Wi-Fi from the cities to the suburbs. Wi-Fi on transport is also poised to grow rapidly during the forecast period. More than half of the commercial hotspots are controlled by players whose primary business is not telecommunications. Over the next few years, global hotspot numbers will reach more than 350 million, which is equivalent to one Wi-Fi hotspot for every 18 individuals on earth. Increasing adoption of Bring your own Device (BYOD), and advanced network infrastructure have boosted the use of Wi-Fi hotspots for Community Hotspots and Public Hotspots.

Some of the Key players in global Wifi Hotspot market are Nokia Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Aruba Networks, iPass, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Aptilo Networks, Netgear, Boingo Wireless.

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Type:

Community Hotspots

Public Hotspots

By Application :

Education

Financial Services

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation

Other Applications

