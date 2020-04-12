Wireless Patient Monitoring Market Size, Trends,Share and Forecast 2023: American TeleCare, Cardiocom, Carematix, Cybernet Medical Corporation, Drager Medical, GE Healthcare, Globalmedia Group, Honeywell

Research for Markets, are pleased to announce the latest publication of Global Wireless Patient Monitoring Market. Factors attributing the market growth are shortage of doctors and nurses, therapeutic treatment and growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, technological advancements in data recording, rise in the healthcare needs of the geriatric population. However, the lack of reimbursement, high cost and incapability to alert the caregiver for any complication are the restraints for the market growth.

Some of the key players in Global Wireless Patient Monitoring market are American TeleCare, Cardiocom, Carematix, Cybernet Medical Corporation, Drager Medical, GE Healthcare, Globalmedia Group, Honeywell HomMed, Infinium Medical, LifeWatch Technologies, MedtronicsInc, Philips Healthcare, St. Jude Medical and Welch Allyn.

Applications Covered:

• Diabetes Monitoring Device

• Coronary Heart Disease Monitoring Device

• Congestive Heart Failure Monitoring Device

• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Monitoring

• Cancer Monitoring Device

• Asthma Monitoring

• Other Disease Monitoring

End Users Covered:

• Nursing Homes

• Hospitals

• Home Healthcare

• Other End Users

Products Covered:

• Respiratory Monitoring Devices

• Hematological Monitors

• Cardiac Monitoring Devices

• Multi-sign Monitors

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

