Analysis of the Global Petroleum Coke Market Forecast to 2023 Using A Base Year of 2017

Our latest research report entitled Petroleum Coke Market (by research based on Product (Calcined Coke, and Fuel Grade Coke), by End-Use (Power Plants, Cement Industry, and Blast Furnace)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Petroleum Coke. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Petroleum Coke cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Petroleum Coke growth factors.

The forecast Petroleum Coke Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Petroleum Coke on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. As per the report the global petroleum coke market was worth USD 16.70 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 29.47 billion in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2017 and 2023. In terms of volume of consumption the market size, of Petroleum Coke was 80201.8 kilo tons in 2016 and it is projected to reach 133145.4 kilo tons by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2017-2023.

High demand for petroleum coke has been witnessed in Asia Pacific region over the past few years owing to developing economies such as China and India. Petroleum coke is also called as petcoke. It is a solid carbon material obtained as a byproduct in the oil refineries. Majorly, it comprises of carbon along with traces of sulfur and heavy metals. Crude oil when refined is processed into petrol, diesel, naphtha, fuel oil, kerosene and residue crude. Further a process known as coking is carried out to produce petcoke. Currently, more than 100 refineries produce petcoke across the globe. Fuel grade coke and calcined coke are the two major types of petroleum coke available in the market. Major applications of fuel grade coke are found in power plants and cement kilns owing to high calorific value and less cost. Calcined coke is used to manufacture titanium oxide and find applications in various industries such as aluminum, bricks, fertilizer, glass and steel.

The global Petroleum Coke market is driven by the factors such as, growing usage of petcoke as a cost effective fuel in cements and energy industries, growth in production of aluminum and steel, and, advanced technologies aiding the surge in production of crude oil. However, health and environmental effects of the petcoke is likely to act as restraining factor affecting the global petroleum coke market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the world Petroleum Coke market in terms of dollar share, while RoW (including South America and Middle East) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period followed by Europe. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily driven by emerging economies such as India, China and Indonesia.

Market Segmentation by Product and by End Use

The report provides analysis of global as well as regional markets of the petroleum coke market. In addition, the global petroleum coke market is segmented by product and by end use. By product covers calcined coke, fuel and grade coke. By end use covers power plants, cement industry, blast furnace and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Some of the key players in the global Petroleum Coke market are Indian Oil Corporation Limited, SABIC (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.), Reliance Industries Limited, JM Eagle, Valero Energy Corporation, Chevron Corporation, BP Plc, Essar Oil Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc. and ExxonMobil Corporation.

