Biochar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Our latest research report entitled Biochar Market (by research based on Technology (Fast & Intermediate Pyrolysis, Gasification, Slow Pyrolysis, Microwave Pyrolysis), by type (Agriculture, Gardening, Household)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Biochar. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Biochar cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Biochar growth factors.

The forecast Biochar Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Biochar on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on biochar market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional markets of biochar market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional markets of biochar over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global biochar market. Global market for biochar is a niche market but is expected to grow in coming years on account of various agronomic benefits such as high fertility, improved soil quality and positive environmental effects. The market is at an introduction stage but with several demo projects and small scale production technologies it is expected to rise by 2023. The global biochar market can be segmented on the basis of application as agriculture, gardening and household.

Market Segmentation by Technology Used for Its Production as Fast & Intermediate Pyrolysis, Slow Pyrolysis, Gasification And Microwave Pyrolysis

Biochar market can also be segmented on the basis of technology used for its production as fast & intermediate pyrolysis, slow pyrolysis, gasification and microwave pyrolysis. Biochar is an inert residue created by heating organic material in a low oxygen environment during the process called pyrolysis. Heating organic material without oxygen in a process called pyrolysis thermo chemically transforms biomass into a stable char residue that resists decomposition, while also producing oil and gas. Example of biomass consist forest residues like branches, wood chips and yard clippings. Pyrolysis leaves behind gases and oils that can be combusted to create energy. The characteristic and proportion of oil, gas and char produced can be determined by temperature, feedstock and time of exposure in pyrolysis. This char portion created by the pyrolysis process is called biochar which is used for agricultural amendment.

One of the major drivers augmenting the global Biochar market is that it improves soil fertility. Biochar also help soil to retain its moisture content and improve nutrient availability and thus enhance soil productivity. Biochar could provide contribution to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. It sequesters carbon while generating renewable energy and reducing GHG emissions from waste decomposition and soils. Additionally, Biochar can also be used for capturing zinc, nitrogen, phosphorous and other metals in waste water systems.

Global biochar market is in its fledging stage and its segmentation based on various regions is done as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the world. Europe promotes development of biochar industry on a large scale whereas in the US and Asia-Pacific regions the market is in its infancy. Biochar market in rest of the regions is restricted to medium or small scale production also there is hundreds of pilot projects planned to take at large scale in future.

Competitive Landscape

British Biochar Foundation

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

Biochar Products, Inc.

Blackcarbon

Diacarbon Energy Inc.

Genesis Industries

The Biochar Company

Agri-Tech Producers LLC

Vega Biofuels Inc.

Hawaii Biochar Products

Phoenix Energy and others

