Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Crude oil flow improvers function as additive that provides suitable solution during crude oil extraction processes and maximize the production. Crude oil flow improvers could help hand for the oil companies.

Scope of the Report:

Crude oil flow improvers (COFI) industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world crude oil flow improvers (COFI) industry. The main market players are LSPI, Flowchem, Baker Hughes, Innospec and Oil Flux Americas.

In consumption market, MEA, North America and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 78.89% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3756574-global-crude-oil-flow-improvers-cofi-market-2019

This report focuses on the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Halliburton

Nalco Champion

BASF

Schlumberger

Infineum

Evonik Industries

WRT BV

Clariant

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Flowchem

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paraffin Inhibitors

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Drag Reducing Agent

Hydrate Inhibitors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Extraction

Pipeline

Refinery

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3756574-global-crude-oil-flow-improvers-cofi-market-2019

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Paraffin Inhibitors

1.2.2 Asphaltene Inhibitors

1.2.3 Scale Inhibitors

1.2.4 Drag Reducing Agent

1.2.5 Hydrate Inhibitors

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Extraction

1.3.2 Pipeline

1.3.3 Refinery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/477602851/crude-oil-flow-improvers-cofi-market-2019-global-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2024

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Halliburton

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Halliburton Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Nalco Champion

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nalco Champion Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BASF Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Schlumberger

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Schlumberger Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Infineum

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Infineum Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Evonik Industries

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Evonik Industries Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 WRT BV

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 WRT BV Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.