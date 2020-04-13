Curcumin Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2024

Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.

Scope of the Report:

Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015.

The production of curcumin mainly concentrates in India for the time being, which held 77.68% production share in 2015. Actually, India keeps extending the industry chain of turmeric. From turmeric plants to turmeric powder and curcumin, India has formed an integrated system. The country exports large amounts of turmeric related products to other countries per year. While, in China, limited by the supply of turmeric and technology, the country mainly produce curcumin for its own use with limited export. India is the industry pioneer of curcumin at the time.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3756545-global-curcumin-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

This report focuses on the Curcumin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Synthite Ind

Sabinsa

Indena

Biomax

K.Patel Phyto

Arjuna

Naturite

Konark

Arpan

Star Hi Herbs

Guangye Natural

Zhongda Bio

Chenguang Biotech

Tianxu Biotech

Tairui Biotech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3756545-global-curcumin-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Curcumin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmaceutical

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Synthite Ind

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Curcumin Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Synthite Ind Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sabinsa

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Curcumin Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sabinsa Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Indena

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Curcumin Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Indena Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Biomax

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Curcumin Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Biomax Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 K.Patel Phyto

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Curcumin Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 K.Patel Phyto Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Arjuna

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Curcumin Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Arjuna Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Naturite

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Curcumin Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Naturite Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseguyReports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +44 208 133 9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2306360-global-spirits-industry-market-research-report