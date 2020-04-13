DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Digital Pathology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Pathology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Danaher Corporation
- Digipath
- Glencoe Software
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- Indica Labs
- Koninklijke Philips
- Nikon Corporation
- PerkinElmer
- Pixcelldata
- Visiopharm
- Leica Biosystems
- Ventana Medical Systems
- 3DHISTECH
- HCL Technologies
- Pathology Devices
- Biogeniux
- OptraSCAN
- Pathcore
- Sectrae
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Whole Slide Imaging
- Image Analysis Informatics
- Information Management System Storage & Communication
- Digital IVD Devices
- Others (Telepathology)
Market segment by Application, split into
- Educational
- Clinical
- Pharma & Biotech Companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3442001-global-digital-pathology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Digital Pathology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Digital Pathology development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Pathology are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Pathology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Whole Slide Imaging
1.4.3 Image Analysis Informatics
1.4.4 Information Management System Storage & Communication
1.4.5 Digital IVD Devices
1.4.6 Others (Telepathology)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Pathology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Educational
1.5.3 Clinical
1.5.4 Pharma & Biotech Companies
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Pathology Market Size
2.2 Digital Pathology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Pathology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Pathology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Pathology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Pathology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Pathology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Pathology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Digital Pathology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Pathology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Pathology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Pathology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Digital Pathology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Danaher Corporation
12.1.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.1.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Digipath
12.2.1 Digipath Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.2.4 Digipath Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Digipath Recent Development
12.3 Glencoe Software
12.3.1 Glencoe Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.3.4 Glencoe Software Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Glencoe Software Recent Development
12.4 Hamamatsu Photonics
12.4.1 Hamamatsu Photonics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.4.4 Hamamatsu Photonics Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hamamatsu Photonics Recent Development
12.5 Indica Labs
12.5.1 Indica Labs Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.5.4 Indica Labs Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Indica Labs Recent Development
12.6 Koninklijke Philips
12.6.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.6.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development
12.7 Nikon Corporation
12.7.1 Nikon Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.7.4 Nikon Corporation Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Nikon Corporation Recent Development
12.8 PerkinElmer
12.8.1 PerkinElmer Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.8.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development
12.9 Pixcelldata
12.9.1 Pixcelldata Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.9.4 Pixcelldata Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Pixcelldata Recent Development
12.10 Visiopharm
12.10.1 Visiopharm Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Pathology Introduction
12.10.4 Visiopharm Revenue in Digital Pathology Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Visiopharm Recent Development
12.11 Leica Biosystems
12.12 Ventana Medical Systems
12.13 3DHISTECH
12.14 HCL Technologies
12.15 Pathology Devices
12.16 Biogeniux
12.17 OptraSCAN
12.18 Pathcore
12.19 Sectrae
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3442001-global-digital-pathology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com