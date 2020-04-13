Document-Centric Collaboration Software Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The global document-centric collaboration software market consists of many small and large manufacturers and is highly fragmented. Numerous manufacturers in the market have set up a strong presence in the global market. The competition has risen due to the increased demand for document-centric collaboration software among large enterprises and SMEs. Also, the market provides growth opportunities for manufacturers, regardless of their market size. Players with well-known brand names and recognized capabilities are expected to target major enterprises due to their capability to cater to standardized communication requirements.