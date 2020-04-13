Global Cellular Confinement Systems Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Cellular Confinement Systems Market (by segment by materials (high density polyethylene, polyester, polypropylene), by applications(earth reinforcement applications, construction, slope protection, railways and roadways)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cellular Confinement Systems. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cellular Confinement Systems cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cellular Confinement Systems growth factors.

The forecast Cellular Confinement Systems Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Cellular Confinement Systems on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global market size of cellular confinement systems market (geocells market) in terms of revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR between 8.5% and 9.0% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Cellular confinement systems market was sized over USD 950 million in 2015. In terms of volume, the global Cellular confinement systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023. The global market for cellular confinement systems (geocells) is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period, primarily due to growing demand from emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America, owing to its increasing use in construction segment.

Rapid infrastructure and road developments, growing urbanization in emerging markets, increasing usage of geocells in slope and channel protection are the primary factors that are likely to drive the growth in this market over the forecast period. On the other hand, prevalence of substitutes to geocells is likely to restrain the growth in this market over the period of 2017 to 2023; however the impact of this restraining factor is projected to be minimal in the longer run. The ongoing research and development activities in the cellular confinement systems design is projected to create more opportunities for the heavy load applications over the years to come.

Market Segmentation by Materials, And Applications

The report segments the cellular confinement systems market by materials, and applications. On the basis of materials used for manufacturing of cellular confinement systems the market covers analysis of high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene, polyester and other materials. The HDPE segment accounted for the largest market share both in terms of value and volume.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as earth reinforcement applications, construction, slope protection, railways and roadways, and others. Among the applications the earth reinforcement segment accounted for the largest market share, while construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Polymer Group Inc., Geocell Systems Inc., Strata Systems inc., Presto Geosystems, TMP Geosynthetics, ABG Geosynthetics, Huifeng Geosynthetics, SABK International, Tensar International Ltd. Admir Technologies and Armtec infrastructure Inc.

