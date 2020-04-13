Global Natural Gas Liquids Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Natural Gas Liquids Market (by product type(ethane, propane, butane, iso-butane, pentane and pentane plus)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Natural Gas Liquids. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Natural Gas Liquids cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Natural Gas Liquids growth factors.

The forecast Natural Gas Liquids Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Natural Gas Liquids on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global natural gas liquids market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% during 2017-2023.

Increasing demand for ethane, butane and propane with their application in petrochemical industry is the key factor driving the growth of global natural gas liquid market. Furthermore, rising demand for natural gas liquid products in refineries such as to convert ethane into ethylene by steam cracking, propane used for cracking petroleum into gasoline and ISO-butane to increase the octane number of motor gasoline to improve its quality will drive this market globally. Moreover, increasing population with changing lifestyle and high residential usage of propane and butane products for burning, heating and cooking which in turn will drive the global natural gas liquid market over the forecast period. However, decline in crude oil prices and tough competition from other energy by products such as bio gas and methane gas are the key restraining factors for the growth of this market over the forecast period. Hence, development in the infrastructure for natural gas liquid and recent discoveries as well as innovations will bring more opportunities to the global natural gas liquid market for the next six years.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and by Region

The report segments the natural gas liquids market by product type and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes ethane, propane, butane, ISO-butane, pentane and pentane plus. Moreover, ethane is accounted as the largest product segment in the natural gas liquid market due to its rising applications in several end use industries globally. Furthermore, propane is the second largest product segment

Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report Include Exxonmobil Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp., Bp Plc, Range Resources Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, SM Energy, Conocophillips Company, Swift Energy Company, Statoil ASA, Linn Energy Llc, Chevron Corp., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., and Alkcon Corp.

Report highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of natural gas liquids globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of natural gas liquids.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the natural gas liquids market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the natural gas liquids market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

