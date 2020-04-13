Global Protein Supplement Market by Product Type, by Sources, by Form, by Application, by Distribution Channel, by Region – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014-2025

Global Protein Supplement Market: Overview

Consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyle had increased the need for additional nutrition in daily life is driving the growth of the protein supplement market. In addition, Plant-based diet help to prevent and treat various diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. It provides greater diet satisfaction, improves digestion, increase energy, and better sleep, also improves human general health, vitality, physical functioning, and mental health. These factors are constantly accelerating the growth of protein supplement market. Global Protein Supplement market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2025, wherein the period from 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2017 is base year. The market study reveals that the global protein supplement market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 7% during 2018-2025 in terms of value.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers and restraints that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the global protein supplement market, key market indicators, and raw material analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global protein supplement market. Furthermore, various analysis methods like Porter’s, Pestle are also included in the report to provide an in-depth view of the market scenario.

Global Protein Supplement Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into Whey Protein, Egg Protein, Casein Protein, Soy Protein, Pea Protein & Others. Based on the sources of protein supplement, the market is segmented into Animal Based and Plant Based. Further, the market is bifurcated, on the basis of form into Protein Powder, RTD, Protein Bars, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Sports Nutrition and Functional Foods. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market for a protein supplement is bifurcated into Supermarket, Online Stores, Direct Customer, and Others. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global protein supplement market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global protein supplement market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Global Protein Supplement Market: Key Stakeholders

Glanbia PLC

GNC Holdings, Inc.

Quest Nutrition

Now Foods

Global Protein Supplement Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Protein Supplement Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

The demand for global Protein Supplement market is expected to grow a significant rate, during the forecast period. Consumer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle had increased the need for additional nutrition in daily life is driving the growth of the protein supplement market.

Whey Protein is the largest segment among the product type. It is used for the purpose of increasing muscle mass and strength; and can help increase fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass, thus increasing the growth of usage of Whey Protein.

Protein Powder is the essential segment among the form. Protein is an essential macronutrient that helps build muscle, repair tissue, and make enzymes and hormones. Using protein powder may also aid weight loss and help people tone their muscles which are constantly increasing the use of protein powder.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The demand of protein supplement in the region is likely to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The burgeoning middle-class population of developing countries, with their rising disposable incomes, lifestyle changes, and working women population see protein fortified foods and dietary supplements as a viable option to address nutritional requirements.

Global Protein Supplement Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding of the global protein supplement market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Global Protein Supplement Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Protein Supplement Market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Quest Nutrition, LLC, and NOW Foods. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. The manufacturing companies are expected to increase spending on the development of new products. As a result, the companies are likely to collaborate with buyers located in the consumer goods industry for research & development.

