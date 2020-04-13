Global Smart Meter Market Report 2023: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

The market study covers the Smart Meter Market crosswise segments. It purposes at estimating the market size and the growth prospective of the market segments, such as supplier, application, organization size, business vertical, and region. The study also includes a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their enterprise profiles, key observations related to product and industry offerings, new developments, and key market plans.

A complete view of Smart meter industry is provided based on definitions, product classification, applications, major players driving the Global Smart meter market share and revenue. The information in the form of graphs, pie charts will lead to an easy analysis of an industry. The market share of top leading players, their plans and business policies, growth factors will help other players in gaining useful business tactics.

The forecast for Global Smart meter market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Smart meter market revenue at the country level and its applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report:

Global smart meter market can be segmented on the basis of its different types as smart electric meter, smart water meter and smart gas meter. Furthermore, on the basis of different uses global smart meter market can be segmented as commercial & industrial and residential.

Principal driver in the global smart meter market are government regulations. Regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe will experience tremendous growth due to these mandates. For example, the UK government has set target to replace 53 million electricity and gas meters by 2020, this initiative will boost up the market over the forecast period. Smart meter also helps to balance demand supply and increases distribution efficiency and helps towards conserving energy due to which global smart meter market is pacing up.

According to Europa, EU member states have announced to roll-out around 200 million smart meters for electricity and 45 million smart meters for gas by 2021. Therefore, 70% of European consumers are expected to have smart meters by 2020. China has included installation of smart meters in its 5 year nationwide plan in order to upgrade grid infrastructure. Furthermore, deployment of smart meters in Japan is expected to reach new levels as Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) announced to install 27 million smart meters by 2021. Additionally, there are undergoing pilot projects in India that will set stage for deployment of smart meters in near future.

Global market for smart meter is shifting towards European and Asia-Pacific regions. On the other hand, the US market has levelled off however, installations are taking place. But the market activities in Western Europe are pacing up, utilities is France, United Kingdom and Spain has upcoming projects and targets by the end of forecast period. And in Eastern Europe utilities have accelerated investments and stepped up plans for deployment of smart meters by 2021.

Key Market Players (Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and IGR View)

Elster Group SE, Landis+GYR, Itron Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, Sensus, Holley Metering Limited, Honeywell international Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Circutor SA, Icsa (India) Limited, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Others.

Research Methodology:

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the growth in this market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the Smart meter market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players.