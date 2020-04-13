GLOBAL WEIGHT LOSS AND DIET MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MARKET RESEARCH REPORT 2018 ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services Market:

Executive Summary

Obesity and weight gain issues have always been major concerns impacting the health and fitness of the individuals. Increasing levels of awareness amongst the calorie conscious consumers have opened up new avenues and opportunities in Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Products & Services Market.

The significantly high rate of new product entry in the weight management segment necessitates industry participants to adopt proactive strategies.

This report focuses on the global Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AHD International

Atkins Nutritionals

Bio-Synergy

Body-Solid

Brunswick

Conagra Foods

Glaxosmithkline

Kellogg

Kraft Foods

Medifast

Nautilus

Nestle

Nutrasweet

Nutrisystem

Pepsico

Quaker Oats

Skinny Nutritional

Streamline Foods

Tate And Lyle

Coca-Cola

Hershey

Unilever

Vivus

Vlcc Group

Weight Watcher

Wellness International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Meals

Beverages

Supplements

Market segment by Application, split into

Weight Loss Surgery

MDs

Hospitals/Clinic Programs

Rx Diet Drugs

Bariatricians

VLCD Programs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

