GLOBAL WEIGHT LOSS AND DIET MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MARKET RESEARCH REPORT 2018 ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2025
Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services Market:
Executive Summary
Obesity and weight gain issues have always been major concerns impacting the health and fitness of the individuals. Increasing levels of awareness amongst the calorie conscious consumers have opened up new avenues and opportunities in Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Products & Services Market.
The significantly high rate of new product entry in the weight management segment necessitates industry participants to adopt proactive strategies.
This report focuses on the global Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- AHD International
- Atkins Nutritionals
- Bio-Synergy
- Body-Solid
- Brunswick
- Conagra Foods
- Glaxosmithkline
- Kellogg
- Kraft Foods
- Medifast
- Nautilus
- Nestle
- Nutrasweet
- Nutrisystem
- Pepsico
- Quaker Oats
- Skinny Nutritional
- Streamline Foods
- Tate And Lyle
- Coca-Cola
- Hershey
- Unilever
- Vivus
- Vlcc Group
- Weight Watcher
- Wellness International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Meals
- Beverages
- Supplements
Market segment by Application, split into
- Weight Loss Surgery
- MDs
- Hospitals/Clinic Programs
- Rx Diet Drugs
- Bariatricians
- VLCD Programs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weight Loss and Diet Management Products and Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
