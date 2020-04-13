IAM SECURITY SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “IAM Security Services Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

IAM Security Services Market:

Executive Summary

Identity management, also known as identity and access management (IAM) is, in computer security, the securityand business discipline that “enables the right individuals to access the right resources at the right times and for the right reasons”.

Increasing security concerns and increasing number of cyber data breaches are major driving factors of the market, where as complexity in integrating the solution with existing network is inhibiting its growth rate.

In 2017, the global IAM Security Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global IAM Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IAM Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

CA Technologies

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Centrify

Okta

SailPoint Technologies

HID Global

NetIQ

Symantec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Identity Cloud

Identity Governance

Access Management

Directory Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IAM Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IAM Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IAM Security Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

