IAM SECURITY SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025
Executive Summary
Identity management, also known as identity and access management (IAM) is, in computer security, the securityand business discipline that “enables the right individuals to access the right resources at the right times and for the right reasons”.
Increasing security concerns and increasing number of cyber data breaches are major driving factors of the market, where as complexity in integrating the solution with existing network is inhibiting its growth rate.
In 2017, the global IAM Security Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global IAM Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IAM Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM
- Oracle
- CA Technologies
- Microsoft
- Amazon Web Services
- Centrify
- Okta
- SailPoint Technologies
- HID Global
- NetIQ
- Symantec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Identity Cloud
- Identity Governance
- Access Management
- Directory Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Education
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Energy
- Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global IAM Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the IAM Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IAM Security Services are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IAM Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Identity Cloud
1.4.3 Identity Governance
1.4.4 Access Management
1.4.5 Directory Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IAM Security Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT & Telecom
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Energy
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IAM Security Services Market Size
2.2 IAM Security Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IAM Security Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 IAM Security Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IAM Security Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IAM Security Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global IAM Security Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global IAM Security Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 IAM Security Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IAM Security Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IAM Security Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global IAM Security Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global IAM Security Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 CA Technologies
12.3.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.3.4 CA Technologies Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Amazon Web Services
12.5.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.5.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.6 Centrify
12.6.1 Centrify Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.6.4 Centrify Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Centrify Recent Development
12.7 Okta
12.7.1 Okta Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.7.4 Okta Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Okta Recent Development
12.8 SailPoint Technologies
12.8.1 SailPoint Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.8.4 SailPoint Technologies Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SailPoint Technologies Recent Development
12.9 HID Global
12.9.1 HID Global Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.9.4 HID Global Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 HID Global Recent Development
12.10 NetIQ
12.10.1 NetIQ Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 IAM Security Services Introduction
12.10.4 NetIQ Revenue in IAM Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 NetIQ Recent Development
12.11 Symantec
Continuous…
