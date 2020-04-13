INTELLIGENCE SURVEILLANCE AND RECONNAISSANCE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025
Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market:
Executive Summary
ISTAR stands for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. In its macroscopic sense, ISTAR is a practice that links several battlefield functions together to assist a combat force in employing its sensors and managing the information they gather.
Growing Application of ISR by Civil Government Agencies
This report focuses on the global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Elbit Systems
- Harris
- General Dynamics
- Thales Raytheon Systems
- Boeing
- CACI
- BAE Systems
- L3 Technologies
- Northrop Grumman
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Rheinmetall Defense
- Lockheed Martin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Intelligence Surveillance
- Reconnaissance
Market segment by Application, split into
- Land
- Air
- Sea
- Space
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Intelligence Surveillance
1.4.3 Reconnaissance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Land
1.5.3 Air
1.5.4 Sea
1.5.5 Space
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size
2.2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
