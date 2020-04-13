LNG Carrier Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Our latest research report entitled LNG Carrier Market (by research based on Technology (Moss Type, Prism Type, and Membrane Type)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of LNG Carrier. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure LNG Carrier cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential LNG Carrier growth factors.

The forecast LNG Carrier Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, LNG Carrier on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to Exxon Mobil, the demand for natural gas which is essentially methane is expected to double by 2040, that is, more than for any other kind of fuel. Declining prices of natural gas means we could witness a three way battle between coal, crude and natural gas over becoming the choice of primary fuel. Although, not as cheap as coal and crude oil, the natural gas is a clean fuel and fits the global consensus of reducing the global carbon footprint.

The surge in demand for natural gas is likely to have favorable impact on the midstream segment of oil and gas industry as the produced gas would be required to be shipped from production areas to the demand centers across the world. Gas carriers or what we call LNG vessels are of the prime choice while dealing with outbound gas transportation across oceans, and can (demand) experience strong tailwinds.

A huge wave of upcoming LNG projects across Oceania and North America will certainly augment the demand for LNG Carriers. Shale gas boom in the U.S. has completely upturned the natural gas supply scenario. The U.S. which used to be one of the largest buyers of super chilled fuel is now converting its re-gasification terminals into the exporting (Liquefaction) terminals. Four LNG export terminals namely Corpus Christi, Cameron LNG Terminal, Cove Point and Freeport with combined capacity of more than 6 Bcf/d are under construction and are expected to be online before 2021. Once completed, these projects will certainly boost the demand for LNG carriers. Similarly several LNG projects are expected to come online before 2020 in Australia, that will make country one of the largest LNG producer across the globe. It is to be noted that there is a direct and a close linkage between the demand for natural gas and LNG carriers. Thus any factor enhancing demand or production of natural gas is bound to augment the demand for gas carriers as well. Despite a multitude of positive factors restraints such as dwindling Chinese and European Economy (leads to less consumption of primary energy), restart of nuclear reactors in Japan (possible switch back to nuclear fuel for power generation) and regular cost overruns amid dwindling oil and gas prices leading to a delay in scheduled start date of LNG projects could dampen or delay the demand for LNG carriers.

Market Segmentation by Capacity Added Per Type of Technology And Geography

Segmentation of the LNG carrier market can be done on the basis of capacity added per type of technology and geography. Prismatic Design, Moss Type and Membrane type are the major type of vessels used to transport LNG. Majority of the LNG Vessels are in between 4,400,000 to 4,800,000 cu ft. in capacity and contains facilities to maintain cryogenic temperatures for storage of natural gas.

In this report the LNG carrier market is segmented by technology and further segmented by volume and revenue. By technology segmentation by volume and revenue covers moss type, prism type and membrane type.

