WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2024”.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry 2019

Description:-

Oil Country Tubular Goods（OCTG）refers to a kind of casing, tubing, line pipe, drill pipe and its accessories that are specially used in oil and gas exploration, drilling, mining, and transportation. And they always subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. The Specific information are as follows.

Scope of the Report:

Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion.

Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30ft (9 m) long with a threaded connection on each end.

Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns.

The worldwide market for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Energex Tube (JMC)

Northwest Pipe

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys & Services

TPCO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Casing

1.2.2 Tubing

1.2.3 Line Pipe

1.2.4 Drill Pipe

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Onshore

1.3.2 Offshore

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Tenaris

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Vallourec

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 TMK Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 ArcelorMittal

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 SANDVIK

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Energex Tube (JMC)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Energex Tube (JMC) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

