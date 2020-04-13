PE Pipe Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

HDPE pipe systems provide sustainable and harmless solution to growing demand for clean water and modern sewer systems. The new applications in the field of storm water drainage, marine crossing, intake and outfall, fire loops, district heating and domestic geothermal technology rely on superb properties of HDPE material, its long service life and thriving long track record of more than 60 years.

With gradual recovery of global economy, plastic pipe industry will become promising in the coming few years. PE pipe is competing with PVC pipe and PP pipe in the plastic pipe industry. With distinctive characteristics, PE pipe will be used more and more common in some field, such as water supply system, gas & oil industry, etc.

The worldwide market for PE Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 7160 million US$ in 2024, from 6030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PE Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LyondellBasell

Dow

Borealis

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos

Braskem

Total

Exxon Mobil

SINOPEC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PE 100

PE 80

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Supply Pipe

Sewage & Drainage Pipe

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agriculture Pipe

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 PE Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PE 100

1.2.2 PE 80

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Water Supply Pipe

1.3.2 Sewage & Drainage Pipe

1.3.3 Oil & Gas Pipe

1.3.4 Agriculture Pipe

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 LyondellBasell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PE Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 LyondellBasell PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Dow

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PE Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dow PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Borealis

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PE Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Borealis PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 SABIC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PE Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SABIC PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 PE Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Ineos

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 PE Pipe Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ineos PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Braskem

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 PE Pipe Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Braskem PE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED