WEATHER FORECASTING SYSTEMS AND SOLUTIONS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025
Weather Forecasting Systems and Solutions Market:
Executive Summary
Weather forecasting is the application of science and technology to predict the conditions of the atmosphere for a given location and time.
Factors such as complexity of the weather forecasting processes and weather forecasting models and uncertainty in weather predictions are expected to limit the growth of the weather forecasting systems and solutions market during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Weather Forecasting Systems and Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Weather Forecasting Systems and Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weather Forecasting Systems and Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Vaisala
- Sutron
- Campbell Scientific
- Airmar Technology
- All Weather
- Met One Instruments
- Lufft Mess-Und Regeltechnik
- Hoskin Scientific
- Gill Instruments
- Columbia Weather Systems
- Morcom International
- Skye Instruments
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Satellite-based Systems
- Ground-based Systems
- Airborne Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
- Commercial
- Military
- Weather Service Providers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Weather Forecasting Systems and Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Weather Forecasting Systems and Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weather Forecasting Systems and Solutions are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
