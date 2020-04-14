5G Infrastructure Market: Demand Growth by Applications 2025
In 2018, the global 5G Infrastructure market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 5G Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Qualcomm
Intel
Ericsson
Samsung
NEC
Mediatek
Cisco
Cavium
Qorvo
Huawei
LG Electronics
Macom Technology Solutions
Analog Devices
Vmware
Fujitsu
Juniper Networks
Verizon Communications
AT&T
SK Telecom
T-Mobile
Nokia
ZTE Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
Korea Telecom
China Mobile
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software-Defined Networking (SDN)
Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)
Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)
Fog Computing (FC)
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Industrial Automation
Consumer Electronics
Public Safety & Surveillance
Home Automation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
