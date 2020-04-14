5G Infrastructure Market: Demand Growth by Applications 2025

In 2018, the global 5G Infrastructure market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 5G Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

NEC

Mediatek

Cisco

Cavium

Qorvo

Huawei

LG Electronics

Macom Technology Solutions

Analog Devices

Vmware

Fujitsu

Juniper Networks

Verizon Communications

AT&T

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Korea Telecom

China Mobile

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance

Home Automation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

