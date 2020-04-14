Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size, Share, Status, Potential Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver.The growth of the market is primarily driven due to growing focus on customer safety, the impending demand for comfort in driving along the need to adhere to the government regulations to ensure safety.

The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Magna International

Autoliv

Continental

Denso

Valeo

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ford Motor

VBMW

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Drowsiness Monitor System

Park Assist System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Lane Departure Warning System

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

