AI in Agriculture Market: Insights Focusing on Primary Trends Until 2025
In 2018, the global AI in Agriculture market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global AI in Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Deere & Company
Microsoft
Agribotix
The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)
Granular
Descartes Labs
Prospera
Mavrx
Awhere
Gamaya
Ec2ce
Precision Hawk
Skysquirrel Technologies
Cainthus
Tule Technologies
Resson
Farmbot
Connecterra
Vision Robotics
Harvest Croo
Autonomous Tractor Corporation
Trace Genomics
Vine Rangers
Cropx
Spensa Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
AI-As-A-Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Drone Analytics
Agriculture Robots
Other Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
