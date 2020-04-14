Auto Parts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Status, Growth, Trends, Segments, Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025

Auto parts (spare parts) are the units that constitute the whole processing of auto parts and the products that serve the processing of auto parts.

The key factors driving the growth of the auto components industry are growing complexities and demand in automobile industry, growing importance of suppliers and their recognition as partners as well as increase in opportunities for mega suppliers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Valeo

Continental

Aptiv

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magna International

Faurecia S.A.

Magneti Marelli

Aisin Seiki

Brembo

Akebono Brake Industry

Hella KGaA Hueck

ACDelco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Walking System

Car Accessories

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Auto Parts Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Auto Parts Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Auto Parts Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Auto Parts Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Auto Parts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Auto Parts Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auto Parts Business

Chapter Eight: Auto Parts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Auto Parts Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

