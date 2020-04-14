Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share and Trends | Forecast 2022

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022, projects that the global automated material handling equipment market size is expected to reach $39,060 million by 2022. Robotic systems dominated the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend from 2016 to 2022. Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to increase in demand for automated technologies in manufacturing industries. Automated material handling equipment (for example robotics systems) witnessed a higher demand owing to increased need for automation in industries, such as e-commerce, automotive and food & beverages due to reduced operational costs, improved supply chain process, and reduced labor costs. Moreover, technological advancements such as the introduction of vision guided navigation technology, which allows the vehicle to follow the route without any human intervention, has further strengthened the market growth for automated transport equipment. In addition, the demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly robotics systems are expected to increase the demand for automated material handling equipment. However, high initial installation costs of such systems could hamper their market growth.

Major types of automated material handling equipment sought by the customer industries include automated guided vehicles, automated storage & retrieval systems, automated crane, robotics systems, and automated conveyor & sortation systems. Robotics systems constitute the highest market share of 30.7% in 2015 owing to high accuracy, superior efficiency, and reduction in product damage offered by pick and place robot systems. Automated conveyor systems accounted for one fifth of the market share in 2015, and is likely to reach $7,596 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Based on system type, the AMH equipment market is divided into unit load material handling system and bulk load material handling system. Unit load material handling system accounted for the largest share of more than 63% in 2015 as this system is easy to install and provides high return on investment. Automated materials handling systems are used in various applications such as assembly, transportation, distribution, storage, and waste handling. Among these, storage application accounted for the largest market share in material handling equipment industry accounted for around 26.2% market share in 2015. Storage systems are space efficient, increases storage capacity, and improves inventory control system. Among the major industry verticals, the automated materials handling systems find widespread usage in the automotive industry. Automotive industry accounted for more than 26% share of the global market in 2015 owing to increased automobile production in China, Japan, and India. This segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to improving production processes, lowering labor intensity, and timely delivery of materials. Software component is projected to grow rapidly, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period due to increased usage of warehouse control system as it reduces the rate of missing stock, improve handling rates, and maintain high service level. Market players offer wide variety of software and control systems, effective for warehouse and manufacturing facilities. For instance, Daifuku Co. Ltd. introduced warehouse control system that provides high efficiency and accuracy.

Europe region accounted for the maximum market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to heavy investment by automotive and food & beverage industry players in automation. LAMEA region has exhibited significant growth due to rapid industrialization. Especially, emerging countries such as Brazil facilitates the market growth. Key findings of the study:

In 2015, robotics system accounted for the maximum market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

E-commerce industry segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0%, owing to increased use of automated guided vehicles for order fulfilment.

Packaging application segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in automated material handling equipment market during the period from 2016 to 2022.

Germany is the major shareholder in the Europe automated material handling equipment industry, accounting for around 35.2% share in 2015.

The automated material handling manufacturing industries have focused to expand their business operations in the emerging countries by adopting various strategies, such as acquisition and contact/agreement. They have focused on designing modular automated material handling equipment to meet the demand for flexibility of the customers. The major players profiled in this report include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth, Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Dematic Group S.A.R.L, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation, and Bastian Solutions, Inc.