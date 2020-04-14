Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share and Trends | Forecast 2022
Automated material handling equipment (for example robotics systems) witnessed a higher demand owing to increased need for automation in industries, such as e-commerce, automotive and food & beverages due to reduced operational costs, improved supply chain process, and reduced labor costs. Moreover, technological advancements such as the introduction of vision guided navigation technology, which allows the vehicle to follow the route without any human intervention, has further strengthened the market growth for automated transport equipment. In addition, the demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly robotics systems are expected to increase the demand for automated material handling equipment. However, high initial installation costs of such systems could hamper their market growth.
Based on system type, the AMH equipment market is divided into unit load material handling system and bulk load material handling system. Unit load material handling system accounted for the largest share of more than 63% in 2015 as this system is easy to install and provides high return on investment.
Among the major industry verticals, the automated materials handling systems find widespread usage in the automotive industry. Automotive industry accounted for more than 26% share of the global market in 2015 owing to increased automobile production in China, Japan, and India. This segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to improving production processes, lowering labor intensity, and timely delivery of materials.
Software component is projected to grow rapidly, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period due to increased usage of warehouse control system as it reduces the rate of missing stock, improve handling rates, and maintain high service level. Market players offer wide variety of software and control systems, effective for warehouse and manufacturing facilities. For instance, Daifuku Co. Ltd. introduced warehouse control system that provides high efficiency and accuracy.
Key findings of the study:
- In 2015, robotics system accounted for the maximum market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
- E-commerce industry segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.0%, owing to increased use of automated guided vehicles for order fulfilment.
- Packaging application segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in automated material handling equipment market during the period from 2016 to 2022.
- Germany is the major shareholder in the Europe automated material handling equipment industry, accounting for around 35.2% share in 2015.
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1?855?550-5975
[email protected]
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com