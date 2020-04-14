Automotive ACC System Market 2019 Demand, Growth Factors, Product, Key players, Types and Application, Analysis, Regional Forecast Research Report

Active Cruise Control system (the Adaptive Cruise Control, ACC) similar to the traditional Cruise Control, also known as Adaptive Cruise Control system, the system includes a radar sensor, a digital signal processor and a Control module.the major drivers of growth for this market are increasing luxury and premium vehicle production, rising number of accidents, government initiatives to improve fuel efficiency and safety attributes, and consumer willingness to pay for comfort and safety.

The global Automotive ACC System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive ACC System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive ACC System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Magna International

Autoliv

Valeo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radar

LIDAR

Sensor Fusion

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Automotive ACC System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Automotive ACC System Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Automotive ACC System Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Automotive ACC System Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Automotive ACC System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Automotive ACC System Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive ACC System Business

Chapter Eight: Automotive ACC System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive ACC System Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

