Automotive AHSS Market 2019 Global Trends, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast to 2025
Automotive AHSS has the characteristics of light weight, shock resistance and not easily deformed, so as to enhance the anti-impact of the car body and improve the safety performance of the car body.Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive AHSS industry include the introduction of pre-oxidation for galvanizing AHSS and development of third generation AHSS.
The global Automotive AHSS market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive AHSS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive AHSS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ArcelorMittal
ThyssenKrupp
POSCO
Tata Steel
SSAB AB
United Steel
AK Steel Holding
Baoshan Iron & Steel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dual Phase Steel
Martensitic Steel
Boron Steel
TRIP Steel
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Automotive AHSS Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Automotive AHSS Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Automotive AHSS Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Automotive AHSS Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Automotive AHSS Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Automotive AHSS Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive AHSS Business
Chapter Eight: Automotive AHSS Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive AHSS Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
