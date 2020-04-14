Automotive Brake Systems Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2025

Automobile braking system refers to a series of special devices that apply a certain force to some parts of an automobile (mainly wheels) to force it to a certain extent

The increased use of electronic components is one of the key contributing factors for market growthHowever, the high cost of integration is the primary restraining factor for the widespread adoption of advanced braking systems. Thus, a majority of these systems are integrated solely in premium and luxury vehicles.

The global Automotive Brake Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Brake Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Brake Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

Akebono Brake Industry

Autoliv

Brembo

Continental

Federal-Mogul Holdings

Haldex

Knorr-Bremse

Nissin Kogyo

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

ZF Friedrichshafen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Antilock Braking System (ABS)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Automotive Brake Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Brake Systems Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Brake Systems Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Automotive Brake Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Brake Systems Business

Chapter Eight: Automotive Brake Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Brake Systems Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

