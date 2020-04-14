Automotive Electric Seat Switch Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Electric Seat Switch Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The power seat switch makes it easy for you to adjust your seat into that perfect, comfortable driving position. That makes your daily commute much more bearable, and does wonders for long trips. When you press the power seat switch down on the side of your seat, it sends a command to a small electric motor that moves the seat in whatever direction you chose—forward, backwards, up, down and even tilted. Power seats and the switches that come with them are becoming more and more common on newer cars, replacing the older system, where seats had to be positioned manually.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Automotive Electric Seat Switch is in the decreasing trend, from 13.5 USD/Unit in 2012 to 12.5 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Electric Seat Switch includes passenger position and driving position, and the proportion of driving position in 2016 is about 56%.

Automotive Electric Seat Switch is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Electric Seat Switch is Passenger Vehicle, and consumption proportion in 2016 is over 91%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market competition is intense. Delphi, Omron, Toyodenso, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Electric Seat Switch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Electric Seat Switch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delphi

Omron

Toyodenso

Tokai Rika

Marquardt

Changjiang Automobile

C&K

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passenger Position

Driving Position

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

