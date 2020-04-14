Automotive TPMS Market Emerging Trends, Statistics, Size, Global Demand in Automation Industry, New Innovation in Automotive TPMS Technology by 2025
This technology can provide an effective safety guarantee for driving by recording the tire speed or installing electronic sensors in the tire to automatically monitor the various conditions of the tire in real time Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of universal TPMS sensor and introduction of integrated direct TPMS.
The global Automotive TPMS market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive TPMS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive TPMS market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sensata Technologies
Continental
Pacific Industrial
ZF TRW Automotive Holdings
Huf Electronics
Delphi Automotive
Bartec USA
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems
Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology
Nira Dynamics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Direct TPMS
Indirect TPMS
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Automotive TPMS Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Automotive TPMS Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Automotive TPMS Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Automotive TPMS Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Automotive TPMS Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Automotive TPMS Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive TPMS Business
Chapter Eight: Automotive TPMS Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive TPMS Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
