BabyNes Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

BabyNes is a beverage machine by Nestle that makes infant formula from single-use capsules, similar to Nestle’s Nespresso. BabyNes® capsules help prevent oxidation and loss of active ingredients.
BabyNes® capsules technology helps ensure a freshly reconstituted formula with the optimal nutrients for you and your baby at every preparation.
Nestle BabyNes is a startup of the Nutrition division of Nestle, the world’s largest food company. Nestle created BabyNes based on breast milk. BabyNes consists of a high-tech machine and a range of completely new baby nutrition formulas that are suitable for children up to 3 years of age. BabyNes also offers different services that provide parents with all information they need.
After launching in Switzerland in 2011 and France in 2012, Nestle BabyNes has rapidly expanded internationally, introducing the system in China, Hong Kong, and the United States. This expansion fueled the need for a centralized, multilingual customer management platform, fully integrated with BabyNes’ internal systems to provide a comprehensive and coherent service to consumers regardless of location or language spoken.
Presently, only Nestle produces BabyNes and sells under two brands, Wyeth and Gerber. The total BabyNes market size was about 388 million in 2017.
The issues limiting development of BabyNes includes the promotion of breast milk as well as the luxury price of BabyNes. Although there are some argues on BabyNes, its market keeps increasing fast.
According to this study, over the next five years the BabyNes market will register a 39.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2910 million by 2024, from US$ 390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in BabyNes business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of BabyNes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the BabyNes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Capsule
Machine
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
1 Month
2 Month
3-6 Months
7-12 Months
13-24 Months
25-36 Months
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Gerber
Wyeth
Nestle
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
