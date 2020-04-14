BabyNes Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

Global BabyNes Market Growth 2019-2024

BabyNes is a beverage machine by Nestle that makes infant formula from single-use capsules, similar to Nestle’s Nespresso. BabyNes® capsules help prevent oxidation and loss of active ingredients.

BabyNes® capsules technology helps ensure a freshly reconstituted formula with the optimal nutrients for you and your baby at every preparation.

Nestle BabyNes is a startup of the Nutrition division of Nestle, the world’s largest food company. Nestle created BabyNes based on breast milk. BabyNes consists of a high-tech machine and a range of completely new baby nutrition formulas that are suitable for children up to 3 years of age. BabyNes also offers different services that provide parents with all information they need.

After launching in Switzerland in 2011 and France in 2012, Nestle BabyNes has rapidly expanded internationally, introducing the system in China, Hong Kong, and the United States. This expansion fueled the need for a centralized, multilingual customer management platform, fully integrated with BabyNes’ internal systems to provide a comprehensive and coherent service to consumers regardless of location or language spoken.

Presently, only Nestle produces BabyNes and sells under two brands, Wyeth and Gerber. The total BabyNes market size was about 388 million in 2017.

The issues limiting development of BabyNes includes the promotion of breast milk as well as the luxury price of BabyNes. Although there are some argues on BabyNes, its market keeps increasing fast.

According to this study, over the next five years the BabyNes market will register a 39.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2910 million by 2024, from US$ 390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in BabyNes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of BabyNes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the BabyNes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Capsule

Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

1 Month

2 Month

3-6 Months

7-12 Months

13-24 Months

25-36 Months

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gerber

Wyeth

Nestle

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

2019-2024 Global BabyNes Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

3 Global BabyNes by Players

3.1 Global BabyNes Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global BabyNes Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global BabyNes Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global BabyNes Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global BabyNes Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global BabyNes Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global BabyNes Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global BabyNes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global BabyNes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players BabyNes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global BabyNes Market Forecast

11.1 Global BabyNes Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global BabyNes Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global BabyNes Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global BabyNes Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gerber

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 BabyNes Product Offered

12.1.3 Gerber BabyNes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gerber News

12.2 Wyeth

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 BabyNes Product Offered

12.2.3 Wyeth BabyNes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Wyeth News

12.3 Nestle

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 BabyNes Product Offered

12.3.3 Nestle BabyNes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Nestle News

Continued…………………….

