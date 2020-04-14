Coating Equipment Market By Current Scenario with Growth Rate | 2017 – 2025

Coating is a covering that is applied on a surface to improve its functional or aesthetic properties. Paints is a major type of coatings. Paints are used in a wide variety of applications in automotive, industrial, building & construction, marine, medical, electrical & electronics, utility, and oil & gas sectors. Coatings are applied on all kinds of substrates including polymers, glasses, metals, and ceramics. The use of coatings is increasing all over the world as companies are adopting a prevention-based approach in order to decrease the costs incurred by rusting of equipment.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coating-equipment-market.html

A wide range of techniques to apply coatings on a substrate, which use different equipment, are available. A good coating equipment device ensures that there is even distribution of the coating material over the substrate, proper mixing of different components of the material being coated, optimum drying, and presence of an efficient exhaust system to remove the residual solvent vapors. Rising consumption of coatings across the world is likely to, in turn, raise the demand for coating equipment in the next few years.

Coating Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand from key end-user sectors such as automotive, industrial, medical, and building & construction is likely to be a key driver for the coating equipment market during the forecast period. The use of coatings to provide protection to different products as well as impart functional properties to the product surfaces is increasing in these sectors. Several companies in unorganized sectors in emerging economies, which were using non-standard methods for applying coatings earlier, are shifting toward the use of standard coating equipment. This shift is taking place due to increasing availability of capital for purchasing the equipment led by economic growth as well as more stringent governmental regulations.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25835

The use of solvent-based coatings has been restricted in several countries. This would have a negative effect on equipment for solvent-based coatings in the near future. However, the use of water-based coatings is increasing at a rapid pace, which would increase the demand for related coating equipment in the next few years. Increasing costs of raw materials such as plastics, metal parts, electric components and electronic circuits is expected to be a restraint for growth of the coating equipment market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com