Cold Milling Machine Market Revenue, Growth, Demand, Service Provider, Service by Type, Future Prospects and Contribution to Market 2024

Cold Milling Machine (also known as a cold planer, pavement planer, pavement recycler or rotomill) is a piece of heavy equipment used to remove old asphalt pavements and surfaces from roadways, resulting in an even surface. The machine’s revolving cutting head cuts into the pavement at a predetermined depth and cross slope and removes the reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). The milling machine is equipped with a conveyor which deposits the RAP into a transport truck, or the RAP can be left in place (wind-rowed) to be removed at a later date or used in recycling.

Scope of the Report:

The global cold milling machine average price is in the decline trend, from 326 K $/unit in 2013 to 297 K $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The cold milling machine sales will reach about 3174 units in 2017 from 2623 units in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.88%.

Europe is the largest consumption country of cold milling machine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 38% the global market in 2017, followed by USA (24%), and China is followed with the share about 21%.

Germany, USA, China, Italy, France and Sweden are now the key producers of cold milling machines. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. Some of them bought core component from foreign enterprises, such as Caterpillar, Wirtgen, etc. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Wirtgen, CMI, Caterpillar, RoadTec, XCMG, Bomag, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group, John Deere, Xi’an Hongda, SCMC, XRMC, Atlas Copco, LiuGong, XGMA, Dingsheng and Zoomlion are the key producers in the global cold milling machine market. Top ten took up about 90% of the global production in 2017. Wirtgen hold about half of the global market while CMI, Caterpillar, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and XCMG, Huatong Kinetics, Sany Group and Xi’an Hongda are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

The worldwide market for Cold Milling Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.3% over the next five years, will reach 870 million US$ in 2024, from 940 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Cold Milling Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wirtgen

CMI

Caterpillar

RoadTec

XCMG

Bomag

Huatong Kinetics

Sany Group

John Deere

Xi’an Hongda

SCMC

XRMC

Atlas Copco

LiuGong

XGMA

Dingsheng

Zoomlion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Cold Milling Machine

Medium Cold Milling Machine

Large Cold Milling Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Asphalt Road

Concrete Road

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cold Milling Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cold Milling Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cold Milling Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cold Milling Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cold Milling Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cold Milling Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cold Milling Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Cold Milling Machine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Cold Milling Machine Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Cold Milling Machine by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Cold Milling Machine by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Cold Milling Machine by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Cold Milling Machine by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Cold Milling Machine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Cold Milling Machine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Cold Milling Machine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Cold Milling Machine Market Forecast (2019-2024)

