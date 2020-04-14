Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies for Forecast 2025
Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering (sensors, instrumentation, wireless communications, etc.), and computer science (multimedia, Internet, etc.)Adoption of telematics enables UBI for insurance cost saving is major market driver.
The global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Commercial Vehicle Telematics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Vehicle Telematics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AirIQ
Cisco Systems
Daimler FleetBoard GmbH
DigiCore Holdings
Fleetmatics Group
Garmin
MAN SE
Masternaut
MiX Telematics
Navman Wireless
Omnitracs
Scania SE
Telogis
TomTom NV
Trimble
Volvo Trucks
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
OEM
Aftermarket
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Vehicle Telematics Business
Chapter Eight: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
