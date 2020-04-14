Cyber security as a Service Market – Estimated to Expand at an Impressive CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2025

The vendor landscape of the global cyber security as a service market is becoming increasingly crowded and competitive, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Rapid adoption of cyber security as a service across the world has led helped many companies to innovate and develop cyber security solutions and services. Owing to the increased demand, a large number of start-ups have emerged in the cyber security market in order to establish significant presence in the market.

Of the key cyber security services provided by the market, the segment of auditing and logging is expected to surge during the forecast period. Auditing and logging applications are used in the organizations to audit unauthorized access performed on internal systems or network and are witnessing an increased uptake across small- and medium-sized enterprises that are increasingly relied upon data saved on cloud networks.

Geographically, the market in North America presently dominates the global cyber security as a service market accounting for the dominant share of revenue and is expected to dominate over the forecast period as well.

Global cyber security as a service market is mainly driven by the increased adoption of cyber security as a service across small- and medium-sized enterprises. As majority of the cyber-attacks are targeted at small and medium companies due to limited awareness and investment for the cyber security solutions, enterprises are becoming increasingly mindful regarding the need to adopt effective security solutions. Further, security breaches are becoming more sophisticated and intruders are well funded to develop advanced evasion techniques to enter the small and medium enterprise network unnoticed.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40166

Geographically, the market in North America presently accounts for the leading share in the revenue of the global market and is also likely to hold the dominant position over the report’s forecast period. The high level of digitization and the rising number of connected devices in counties such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to remain the key factors working in favor of the cyber security as a service market in North America over the forecast period.