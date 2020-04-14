Demand for Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food Market to Soar in the Coming Years in Top Regional Markets

Universally, malnutrition is believed to contribute to nearly half of all child deaths. Malnutrition can be chronic, resulting to stunting. According to WHO Child Growth Standards that chart the progress of a reference population, a stunted child endures a short height with respect to age. An acute malnutrition causes wasting and a child who is wasted has a low weight for his height. Malnutrition is caused by not having enough of essential food and necessary nutrition. Among children, recurrent infections is the prime cause of malnutrition in many tropical countries. Mostly, inadequate nutrition restricts recovery from infection, thus setting up a vicious illness and malnutrition cycle.

One way to break this vicious cycle is by providing ill children with nutritional supplements, viz. Ready-To-Use Drinkable Therapeutic Food (RUTF). They have proved to be highly active in promoting rapid weight gain in children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Factors that are driving the market growth of ready-to-use therapeutic food include growing demand of drinkable ready-to-use therapeutic foods and increasing global disasters and emergencies. Due to easy storage and distribution, the demand for semi-solid paste therapeutic foods is fueling the revenue growth of the market. However, certain factors are restraining the market growth of ready-to-use therapeutic food such as customers shifting towards foods having local ingredients and risk of contamination due to inconsistencies in RUTF milk products.

The global market of ready-to-use therapeutic food is categorized into product type and regions. Based on product type, the global market of ready-to-use therapeutic food is categorized as solid (biscuits/bar and powder/blends), drinkable therapeutic food and semi-solid paste. Among these, the segment of powder/blends in the global market of ready-to-use therapeutic food will account for US$ 1.5 Mn in the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2%. Meanwhile, the segment of biscuits/bar will register a CAGR of 8.7%, accounting for US$ 7.8 Mn during the forecast period. The segment of semi-solid paste is anticipated to remain dominant in the global market of ready-to-use therapeutic food.

Regionally, the ready-to-use therapeutic food market is categorized as North America, the MEA, Europe, and APAC. The MEA market will probably account for relatively higher revenue in the global market of ready-to-use therapeutic food market while the North America market is expected to be reach US$ 35.7 Mn by the end of 2016 and it is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 10.3%, valued at US$ 78.2 Mn between 2016 and 2024. The Europe region is estimated to witness maximum revenue share and higher production capacity in the global market of ready-to-use therapeutic food market during the forecast period. The APAC market is estimated to reach US$ 27.2 Mn during the forecast period. Additionally, in the APAC region, availability of cost-effective raw materials will boost the production of ready-to-use therapeutic foods and consequently fuel the market during the forecast period.

The key market players functioning in the market of ready-to-use therapeutic food include Compact AS, Tabatchnik Fine Foods, Edesia USA, NutriVita Foods, Diva Nutritional Products, Nutriset SAS, InnoFaso , Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Hilina and Insta Products.