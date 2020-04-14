Education Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Education Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the education software market. Educational software is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning.

The use of computer hardware and software in education and training dates to the early 1940s, when American researchers developed flight simulators which used analog computers to generate simulated onboard instrument data.

Scope of the Report:

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of education software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 34.88% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 22.33%, and China is followed with the share about 16.26%.

USA, Europe and China are now the key developers of Education Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products, and the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Articulate Global, Microsoft, Tyler Tech, MAXIMUS, Merit Software, MediaNet Solutions, Edupoint, SEAS, Brainchild, Neusoft, Wisedu, ZFSoft, Kingosoft, SAP and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Education Software market. Top 10 took up about 22% of the global market in 2016. Microsoft, MAXIMUS and SAP, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Education Software market is valued at 2330 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4240 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Education Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Education Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Education Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Articulate Global

Microsoft

Tyler Tech

MAXIMUS

Merit Software

MediaNet Solutions

Edupoint

SEAS

Brainchild

Neusoft

Wisedu

ZFSoft

Kingosoft

SAP

Oracle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Application

School Application

Distance Education

Other Applications

