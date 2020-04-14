Fatty Acid Ester of Ascorbic Acid Market Driven by High Demand for Tinned Baby Food

Fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid comprises of an ester of palmitic acid and ascorbic acid. It is prepared synthetically and used in various applications in combination with alpha-Tocopherols. Fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid is used in products such as moisturizers, shampoo, tinned baby food, scotch eggs, sausages, pork pies, chicken stock cubes, and baby formula as a vitamin supplement, a color preservative, and as an antioxidant. The North America fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market.

The important factor driving the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market include growing industry such as food and beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical across the globe. High demand for tinned baby food, baby formula, and nutraceuticals is also an important factor fuelling the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market. The vitamin C is an essential factor for the cardiovascular system, immune system, healthy bones and teeth, and decreases the chances of occurrence of cancer due to its antioxidant property by lowering free radical formation in the body. This, in turn, resulted in driving the growth of global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market. The macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market include growing health consciousness of consumers, increasing population, changing consumer lifestyle, the rapid rate of urbanization, and increasing domestic income. The company manufacturing fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for food supplements over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market through collaboration with end-users i.e. food, supplement, and pharmaceutical product manufacturers.

Few players of fatty acid ester of ascorbic acid market include Geo-Young Corporation, Foodchem International Corporation, Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., Dongguan City Geen Food Technology Company, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., EFG ELBE Fetthandel GMBH, and Parchem fine & specialty chemicals.