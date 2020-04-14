Flexible Solar Panels Market: Significant Growth, Technological Advancement & Opportunities To 2025

Flexible solar panels are portable solar power systems which can be used on-the-go, for RV’s, autos and boats. They can be used to charge solar batteries. Flexible panels are low-cost off-grid PV systems for homes and cabins.

The global Flexible Solar Panels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flexible Solar Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flexible Solar Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Enecom

PowerFilm

SunPower

Flisom

Global Solar

Solbian

Sunflare

Burnsco

Alta Devices

Sungold

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si)

Cadmium Telluride (Cdte)

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Residential

Aerospace

Automotive

Military

Others

