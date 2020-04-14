Global Advocacy Software Market Research Report 2019 | Industry Top Key Players – One Click Politics, The Soft Edge, CQ-Roll Call, Capitol Impact, Blackbaud, Phone2Action, RAP Index, Votility, Salsa, Queue Technologies & Forecast to 2024

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Advocacy Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Advocacy Software Market

Advocacy software gives the tools that you need to connect people to elect officials and enable to create a powerful advocacy strategy. Also it mobilizes customers to support B2B marketing objectives: more recommendations, referrals and references, more authentic customer content, extended social reach, customer-driven innovation and more.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Advocacy Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. USA market took up about 41% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 27%, and Japan is followed with the share about 9%.

Blackbaud, One Click Politics, The Soft Edge, CQ-Roll Call, Capitol Impact Phone2Action, RAP, Index, Votility are the key suppliers in global market. Top ten took up about 26.61% of the global revenue in 2016. Blackbaud, One Click Politics, The Soft Edge and CQ-Roll Call which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers all around the world.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3771317-global-advocacy-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Advocacy Software market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 770 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Advocacy Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Advocacy Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Advocacy Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Fast-run

Type II

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Enterprise propaganda

Government election

Organize fund-raising

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3771317-global-advocacy-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

One Click Politics

The Soft Edge

CQ-Roll Call

Capitol Impact

Blackbaud

Phone2Action

RAP Index

Votility

Salsa

Queue Technologies

Customer Advocacy

Annex Cloud

PostBeyond

SocialChorus

Influitive

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advocacy Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Advocacy Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advocacy Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advocacy Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Advocacy Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Advocacy Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Advocacy Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Advocacy Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fast-run

2.2.2 Type II

2.3 Advocacy Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Advocacy Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3 Global Advocacy Software by Players

3.1 Global Advocacy Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Advocacy Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Advocacy Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Advocacy Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

4 Advocacy Software by Regions

4.1 Advocacy Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Advocacy Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Advocacy Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Advocacy Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Advocacy Software Market Size Growth

………………..

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Table Product Specifications of Advocacy Software

Figure Advocacy Software Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Advocacy Software Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Advocacy Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Major Players of Fast-run

Table Major Players of Type II

Table Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table Global Advocacy Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Advocacy Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)