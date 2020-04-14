Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Aluminium Powder Pigment market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2019-2025). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing the growth of the global Aluminium Powder Pigment market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Aluminium Powder Pigment market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about market’s current status.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sun Chemical Corporation
Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd
Carlfors Bruk AB
Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc
Carl Schenk AG
Altana AG
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF
Metal Powder Chemical Ltd.
Nihonboshitsu Co. Ltd.
Alba Aluminiu
Carlfors Bruk
Hefei Sunrise Aluminum Pigments Co. Ltd.
Toyal America, Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Partical Size 3-14μm
Partical Size 15-30μm
Partical Size >30μm
Segment by Application
Paints & Coatings
Plastics
Personal Care
Printing Inks
Others
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market Overview
- Overview and Scope of global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market
- Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market Sales and Market Share
- Sales and Growth Comparison of global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market
- Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market by Regions
Chapter 2: Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market segments
- Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Sales and Revenue by applicants
- Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market Competition by Players
- Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market by product segments
- Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Sales and Revenue by Type
Chapter 3: Global Aluminium Powder Pigment Market marketing channel
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Direct Marketing
- Marketing channel trend and development
…. Continued
