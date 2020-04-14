Global Automated Parking Systems Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Automated Parking Systems Market

An automated (car) parking system (APS) is a mechanical system designed to minimize the area and/or volume required for parking cars. Like a multi-story parking garage, an APS provides parking for cars on multiple levels stacked vertically to maximize the number of parking spaces while minimizing land usage. The APS, however, utilizes a mechanical system to transport cars to and from parking spaces (rather than the driver) in order to eliminate much of the space wasted in a multi-story parking garage. While a multi-story parking garage is similar to multiple parking lots stacked vertically, an APS is more similar to an automated storage and retrieval system for cars.

Automated parking is the process of storing and retrieving various size vehicles by utilizing the latest automation technology to eliminate the need for parking ramps, driveways and human intervention which provides much greater parking density compared with conventional parking. Automated parking system is most used in the residential, mall, office building and other area

With increased focus on solving the parking space problem; the automated parking system market is likely to witness a Steady growth in coming years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Parking Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automated Parking Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Parking Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automated Parking Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rotary Carousel

Speedy Parking

Multi Parking

Optima Parking

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Mall

Office Building

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Westfalia

Citylift

FATA Automation

Robotic Parking Systems

Boomerang Systems

Parkmatic

Klaus Multiparking

TAPS

APS

Unitronics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Parking Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automated Parking Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Parking Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Parking Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Parking Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automated Parking Systems Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Parking Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rotary Carousel

2.2.2 Speedy Parking

2.2.3 Multi Parking

2.2.4 Optima Parking

2.3 Automated Parking Systems Consumption by Type

3 Global Automated Parking Systems by Players

3.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

4 Automated Parking Systems by Regions

4.1 Automated Parking Systems by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automated Parking Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automated Parking Systems Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Automated Parking Systems Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automated Parking Systems Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automated Parking Systems Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Parking Systems Consumption Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Automated Parking Systems

Table Product Specifications of Automated Parking Systems

Figure Automated Parking Systems Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Automated Parking Systems Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Figure Global Automated Parking Systems Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Automated Parking Systems Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Figure Product Picture of Rotary Carousel

Table Major Players of Rotary Carousel

Figure Product Picture of Speedy Parking

Table Major Players of Speedy Parking

Figure Product Picture of Multi Parking

