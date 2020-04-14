Global Civil Explosives Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Civil Explosives market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2019-2025). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing the growth of the global Civil Explosives market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Civil Explosives market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about market’s current status.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Orica Mining Services

ENAEX

Maxam Corp

Sasol Limited

Austin Powder Company

AEL Mining Services

Chemring Group

Incitec Pivot

AECI Group

Pyro Company Fireworks

ePC Group

Alliant Techsystems

Titanobel SAS

Hanwha Corp

Solar Industries India

LSB Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives

ANFO

Water-based Explosives

Special Explosives

Nitroglycerine Explosives

Segment by Application

Mining

Quarrying

Construction

Petroleum Geology

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Civil Explosives Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Civil Explosives Market

Global Civil Explosives Market Sales and Market Share

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Civil Explosives Market

Global Civil Explosives Market by Regions

Chapter 2: Global Civil Explosives Market segments

Global Civil Explosives Sales and Revenue by applicants

Global Civil Explosives Market Competition by Players

Global Civil Explosives Market by product segments

Global Civil Explosives Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 3: Global Civil Explosives Market marketing channel

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

…. Continued

