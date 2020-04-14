Global Civil Explosives Market Outlook (2014-2025)

In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Civil Explosives market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2019-2025). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing the growth of the global Civil Explosives market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Civil Explosives market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about market’s current status.

The following manufacturers are covered:

  • Orica Mining Services
  • ENAEX
  • Maxam Corp
  • Sasol Limited
  • Austin Powder Company
  • AEL Mining Services
  • Chemring Group
  • Incitec Pivot
  • AECI Group
  • Pyro Company Fireworks
  • ePC Group
  • Alliant Techsystems
  • Titanobel SAS
  • Hanwha Corp
  • Solar Industries India
  • LSB Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives

ANFO

Water-based Explosives

Special Explosives

Nitroglycerine Explosives

Segment by Application

Mining

Quarrying

Construction

Petroleum Geology

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Civil Explosives Market Overview

  • Overview and Scope of global Civil Explosives Market
  • Global Civil Explosives Market Sales and Market Share
  • Sales and Growth Comparison of global Civil Explosives Market
  • Global Civil Explosives Market by Regions

Chapter 2: Global Civil Explosives Market segments

  • Global Civil Explosives Sales and Revenue by applicants
  • Global Civil Explosives Market Competition by Players
  • Global Civil Explosives Market by product segments
  • Global Civil Explosives Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 3:  Global Civil Explosives Market marketing channel

  • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
  • Direct Marketing
  • Marketing channel trend and development

…. Continued

