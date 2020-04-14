Global Cold Chain Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Cold Chain Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 155 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

Europe is the largest market of Cold Chain, with a market value share nearly 27.46% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the market value share over 27.15% in 2016. China is another important production market of Cold Chain.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cold Chain value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Cold Chain market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Cold Chain players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL LogisticsÂ

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold CoÃ¶peratief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Cold Chain in each application, can be divided into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cold Chain submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

