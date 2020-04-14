Global Construction Project Management Software Market Research Report 2019 | Industry Top Key Players – Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle Viewpoint Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend & Forecast to 2024

Summary:

Introduction

Global Construction Project Management Software Market

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Construction Project Management Software market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1620 million by 2024, from US$ 1030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Construction Project Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Construction Project Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Construction Project Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Installed-PC Software

Installed-Mobile Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

General contractors

Building owners

Independent construction managers

Sub-contractors

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aconex Ltd

Procore

Oracle

Viewpoint, Inc

Odoo S.A

Buildertrend

CMiC

Sage

Co-construct

Jiansoft

e-Builder

Yonyou

MyCollab

Jonas

Jinshisoft

Microsoft

Fieldwire

GLODON

RedTeam

eSUB

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Construction Project Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Construction Project Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Construction Project Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Construction Project Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Construction Project Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Construction Project Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Construction Project Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Installed-PC Software

2.2.2 Installed-Mobile Software

2.2.3 Cloud-based Software

2.3 Construction Project Management Software Market Size by Type

3 Global Construction Project Management Software by Players

3.1 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Construction Project Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

4 Construction Project Management Software by Regions

4.1 Construction Project Management Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Construction Project Management Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Construction Project Management Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Construction Project Management Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Construction Project Management Software Market Size Growth

………………………..

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Table Product Specifications of Construction Project Management Software

Figure Construction Project Management Software Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Construction Project Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Major Players of Installed-PC Software

Table Major Players of Installed-Mobile Software

Table Major Players of Cloud-based Software

Table Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

