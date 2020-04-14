Industrial Hearables Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2026

A hearable is a kind of wireless device that is positioned in the ear and acts as a computational earpiece. This hearable acts a microcomputer that fits in the ear canal of the user and makes use of wireless technology to complement and enhance the listening experience of the wearer. Many hearables also possess several additional features such as monitoring of the heart rate. Besides monitoring the heart rate, the hearable devices can also monitor other vital body signs such as body temperature, blood pressure, ECG and pulse. In addition, the hearables can be used as a means of biometric personal identification system where sound waves are used to identify a person. Such kind of hearable devices can also be used for the purpose of activity tracking of the wearer. A hearable device can also be used to improve the sound quality that the person receives. One potential area on which the technology of hearables is still evolving is the area of augmented hearing, which would allow the improvement of the hearing faculty to above normal levels. Another exciting area of application of the hearable devices will be in the form of layered listening technology, in which wears can have the capability of filtering out or enhancing specific sounds.

This XploreMR report on the global industrial hearables market forecasts that the global industrial hearables market will touch a valuation of nearly US$ 992 Mn in the year 2026 and grow at a robust CAGR during the period of assessment.

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Industrial Hearables Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global industrial hearables market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the period of assessment. North America industrial hearables market is the most attractive market, growing a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Headphones or Earbuds Product Type Segment to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 600 Mn in 2026

As per the forecast of XploreMR, the headphones or earbuds product type segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 600 Mn by 2026 end. This represents a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2026. The headphones or earbuds product type segment was expected to account for nearly two-thirds of the revenue share of the product type category by the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

Wired Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of XploreMR, the wired segment is slated to touch a figure of nearly US$ 610 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a CAGR of 7.6% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2026. The wired segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026. The wired segment was expected to account for nearly two-thirds of the revenue share of the technology category by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles the companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global industrial hearables market through 2026, which include Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear, MED-EL, Beltone, Miracle Hearing Aid Clinic, Persona, Shenzhen Sunsky Technology, Siemens Healthcare, Starkey Hearing Aids, Union Hearing Aid Centre, Eartone, GN ReSound, Medtechnica Orthophone, William Demant Holding A/S, GN Store Nord A/S and Widex A/S.

