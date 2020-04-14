Industrial Motors Market Drivers, Revenue, Growth, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Industrial Motors Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Motor is a device that transfer power between electric power and mechanical power. Just as the name implies, industrial motors are motors used in the various industries.

Scope of the Report:

As an important device in various industries, the development of industrial motors have a close relationship with the development of manufacturing industries.

The global average price of Industrial Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 41.1 USD/KW in 2012 to 38.8 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America and Europe account for 20.15% and 21.76% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of industrial motors are as low as less than 3%. On the other hand, the development speed of industrial motor in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China is also the largest consumption market with market share of 29.59%.

Market Concentration Rate is relative low though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 41% market share in 2016. There are still thousands of manufacturers participated in this market.

The worldwide market for Industrial Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Industrial Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

