Intraosseous Infusion Device Market Growth by Product type, Technology advancement, future Outlook and Top Key Players Pyng Medical, Biopsybell, Cook Medical, PAVmed, PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare, Teleflex

Intraosseous infusion is used to introduce any medications or solutions into the human bone marrow to offer an entry point in the systemic circulation. This technique is usually conducted when intravenous access is not available or not possible. This procedure is also used for vascular entry & for drug administration in adults and children. The infusion is usually introduced from proximal & distal tibia, sternum (FAST1), and humerus EZ-IO.

Analysis of Intraosseous Infusion Device market and its upcoming growth prospects is been mentioned with maximum precision.

Companies profiled in this Report includes, Pyng Medical Corp., Biopsybell, Cook Medical Incorporated, PAVmed, PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare, Teleflex, Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Company among others.

The global intraosseous infusion devices market is growing steadily, mainly owing to a rise in the number of emergency medical cases and increase in the incidence of chronic disorders such as traumatic injuries, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and severe burns that increases the probability of hospitalization.

Battery Powered Driver

Manual IO Needles

Impact Driven Devices

Hospitals

Emergency Medical Services

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

