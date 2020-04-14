IoT Solutions Market for Energy Industry – Power Generation Industry has Expanded Industrial Growth

With an increased demand for solutions capable of bringing down operation costs and improving profit margins from oil and gas companies who are looking to every possible way to emerge from a very recent phase of massive price drops in key products, IoT solutions companies serving the global energy industry can look ahead to promising growth opportunities.

The global power generation industry has expanded considerably over the last decade has seen a vast rise in expenditure for the improvement of residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure along with an increased focus on energy conservation initiatives so as to remain competitive. With IoT systems in place, the provision of real-time data about parameters such as voltage fluctuations can provide early warning signs of equipment failure and ensure proper allocation of maintenance crews. The increased understanding of these benefits is likely to bring about a considerable increase in the overall demand for IOT systems for grid control and power metering in the near future.

Demand for IOT solutions in the energy industry will be driven by security concerns, and for purposes such as optimization, monitoring of operations, minimizing the demand-supply gap, and combating cyber threat. Governments of several countries are increasingly shifting towards green energy owing to increased global warming and excess depletion of fossil fuel reserves.

With several countries, such as Australia eying to go 100% renewable by 2030, demand for smart monitoring systems capable of warranting a smooth transition from conventional power to renewables is likely to see a massive rise. This has paved ways for deployment of IoT solution in the renewable industries across the globe. Capacity expansions of existing solar and wind power plants is expected to drive the demand for IOT solutions in near future.

One of the key factors hindering the growth of the global IoT solutions market for energy industry is government regulations on IoT Industry. The success of the idea of connecting devices to make them more efficient is dependent upon access to and storage and processing of data that could be sometimes confidential, which could dissuade government bodies from adopting IoT solutions in the first place.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40151

The global market for IOT solutions for energy industry has been segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The global IOT solutions market for energy industry was dominated by North America in 2016.

The U.S. is the market leader in region owing to the fact that the oil and gas industry in the country has been utilizing IOT solutions on a wide scale, especially in upstream applications. Europe was the second-largest market globally for IOT solutions for energy industry in 2016. Countries such as France, Germany, and the U.K were the major players in Europe IOT solutions for energy industry market in 2016.