Key Players in the Paper Straws Market – Huhtamäki Oyj,, Tetra Pak International S.A., Aardvark Straws, Biopac (UK) Ltd

Global Paper Straws Market – Overview:

In recent few years food service packaging market have seen a significant growth and is expected to grow in future. In food service packaging for beverages, straw are considered to be the most important product in developed and developing countries across the globe. The increasing pollution from disposing of plastic packaging across the globe are creating problems for the ecosystem. In addition, similar such products are paper straws which are also a one of the cause for pollution. Moreover, for avoiding such type of contamination paper straws are being introduced from many countries across the globe by banning plastic straws. Paper straws are environment friendly straws which degrades after some months and vanishes into soil without harming the nature. Paper straws provide a sustainable packaging alternative to the plastic straws. But paper straws are comparatively more expensive than plastic straws which may create a barrier for the growth of paper straws market.

In March 2018, McDonald’s and several other food chains in U.K. and other developed countries made a ban of the usage of plastic straws as an initiative to reduce plastic waste. In 2018, U.S. also banned the usage of plastic straws in some of the states across the country. Similar such step has been taken by some of the states in India by banning the usage of plastic straws. Such type of initiatives are also taken by some of the developed and developing countries such as South Africa, Thailand, Costa Rica, etc. across the globe for making ban on plastic straws and giving importance to paper straws. The growing preference of consumers towards the usage of environment – friendly packaging products are expected to drive the growth for paper straws market. This type of initiatives are expected to increase the market for paper straws.

Global Paper Straws Market – Research Methodology:

Research methodology for paper straws market:

Global Paper Straws Market – Segmentation:

The global paper straws market can be segmented by product type, application, and by end use. Pricing has being done based on material type segment in US$ million and the volume is considered in units.

On the basis of product type, the global paper straws market is segmented into –

Brown kraft paper straws

White kraft paper straws

Printed paper straws

On the basis of application, the global paper straws market is segmented into –

Carbonated beverages

Milkshakes

Iced Tea

Fruit Juices

Alcoholic beverages

Others

On the basis of end use, the global paper straws market is segmented into –

Hotels

Restaurants & Motels

Bars & Lounges

Cafes

Others

Paper straws are mainly used for carbonated beverages and milkshakes which are being mostly preferred by consumers.

Global Paper Straws Market – Regional Overview:

The global paper straws market can be divided into seven major regions which are as follows –

North America

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Paper Straws Market – Key players:

Few of the key players in the paper straws market are Huhtamäki Oyj,, Tetra Pak International S.A., Aardvark Straws, Biopac (UK) Ltd, Merrypak, EcoPack, Dynamec, Pappco Greenware, Stone Straw Limited, Jiurong Packaging Co., Ltd., Naike Gifts Co., Ltd., Huiran Crafts Co., Ltd., Guanlin Paper Products Co., Ltd., Gorlando Commodity Co., Ltd., Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd., Ishow-Party Toy Factory, Heng Yue Paper Products Co., Ltd., etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.