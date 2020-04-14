Machine Learning Chip Industry (Market)-Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Machine learning is derived from the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which uses algorithm to find out natural patterns in data for the development of computers. It is currently being adopted by several industries around the world. This technology uses algorithms and computational methods to teach computers to think the way humans and animals may react in a particular situation. The performance of this machine learning algorithm can be improved by increasing the number of trials. This data is used to take better decisions and make predictions in applications, such as stock trading, medicals, machine load forecasting, and others. For instance, many media sites depend on machine learning technology for the best recommendations of songs and movies from millions of options. Furthermore, retail industries also use this technology to predict purchasing behavior of their customers. The machine learning technology is widely adopted for the applications, such as image processing, face detections, motion & object detections, and others. In addition, it can also be implemented in computation biology for tumor detection and DNA sequencing. Furthermore, machine learning can be used for prediction of maintenance in automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace industries.

The machine learning chip market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in big data in various fields and rise in rate of deployments in the developing regions. The trend in artificial intelligence (AI), use of machine learning in numerous applications, and emergence of quantum computing are the factors which increase the demand for machine learning chip market. In addition, the development of autonomous robots that control themselves without human intervention is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, dearth of skilled workforce and AI phobia are the major restraints of the market. Moreover, increase in demand for smart homes & cities, increase in efforts to make more human-like robots, and popularity of IoT across the globe are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market expansion.

The global machine learning chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, and geography. Based on chip type, the market is categorized into graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), central processing unit (CPU), and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented as system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm, Amazon, Xilinx, Samsung.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global machine learning chip market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY CHIP TYPE

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

System-on-chip (SoC)

System-in-package (SIP)

Multi-chip module

Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

Others

